Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor announce work on their horror comedy through an adorable photo

Rajkummar Rao is certainly on a roll with back to back hits in his favour. The actor who is currently busy with Fanne Khan, refrains from slowing down and has announced another untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar took to Twitter to share an adorable picture with Shraddha and wrote, “Getting ready to roll our horror comedy with the most wonderful @shraddhakapoor #ReadingSessions. #Whatsthetitle 🤫@MaddockFilms”.

Rajkummar has already impressed the audience with his flawless comedy in Bareilly Ki Barfi last year. While Shraddha, usually known for playing bubbly characters on-screen has not yet tried her hand at a full-fledged comedy film. The film will reportedly be helmed by director duo Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru of Go Goa Gone fame.

After a successful 2017 with Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Trapped, Rajkummar has some big projects lined up for 2018 too. These films include Omerta, Fanne Khan, 5 Weddings, Love Sonia among others. While Shraddha too is shooting for her multi lingual film Saaho alongside superstar Prabhas.

Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017

Last year, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu also appeared in the horror comedy Golmaal Again that performed quite good at the box office. Moreover, with very few films in this genre Bollywood has not been fond of experimenting with such fusions. Some hit Bollywood horror comedy films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Go Goa Gone, Bhootnath among others.

