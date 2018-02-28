  • Associate Sponsor
Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi hospitalised

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was on Wednesday evening admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2018 10:50 pm
Director Rajkumar Santoshi hospitalised following severe chest pain.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was on Wednesday evening admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain. A hospital source told indianexpress.com that Santoshi is being treated by Dr Vivek Mehan after he arrived at the hospital complaining of severe chest pain.

On the work front, Rajkumar Santoshi is currently helming a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi with Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others. His film Pukar won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. He also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

More details to follow.

