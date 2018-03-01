Rajkumar Santoshi: I went to the hospital for routine check-up

Rajkumar Santoshi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening. Rajkumar Santoshi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Wednesday evening, has released a statement clarifying his health condition. Known for films like Andaz Apna Apna and Pukar, Santoshi has said he is well and has no heart ailment. “I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check-up. Thank you for your concern. I value it,” Santoshi said in a statement.

The filmmaker will be under observation until Saturday morning. He is there for routine tests, his spokesperson told IANS. On the work front, Rajkumar Santoshi is currently helming a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi with Randeep Hooda in the lead. Randeep will be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the military commander of the 36th Sikhs in the movie.

The filmmaker is well-known for helming films like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Pukar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. His film Pukar won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. He also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd