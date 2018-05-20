Rajkumar Hirani confirms new Munna Bhai film. Here are all the details

The Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai series had received immense love by the audience. The Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai series had received immense love by the audience.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai is definitely one of the most loved films. And now, the Munna Bhai-Circuit jodi is all set to return in the next Munna Bhai. Yes, in a recent interview director Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the third Munna Bhai film is definitely on the cards.

Rajkumar Hirani is busy with the promotions of his Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. In an interview to Outlook, the filmmaker, who made his debut with 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS, said that fans may see Sanjay Dutt again as the Bhai and Arshad Warsi as his trusted sidekick.

The two Munna Bhai films – Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai – still have a strong hold on people’s hearts.

In the interview, when asked if the franchise will return, the filmmaker said, “We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it.” As per the report, Hirani and his co-author Abhijat Joshi have penned all Munna Bhai films together.

Talking about the success of the two films, Hirani added, “We were all new and naive at the time. While we were filming Munna Bhai MBBS, we didn’t think we were doing some kind of mainstream cinema. I only knew that I was doing a different kind of cinema. More than its commercial success, it fetched us a lot of love and affection from people. I was happy that my family and friends saw it. That joy itself was enough. Never in my life had I thought of anything like this.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2003, followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006.

writer Abhijat Joshi had also shared in an earlier report that the team is excited to bring the third part at the earliest.

The film features Sanjay Dutt as an affable Munna Bhai and Arshad as his sidekick, Circuit.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Joshi has talked about the third part of the series. “The toughest thing is to match up to what we did in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. We are looking at something that will match the standards of ‘Lage Raho…’. We have an idea in place. It is something new and different,” said Abhijat.

