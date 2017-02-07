Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai Chale America will be last of the series

The first movie, “Munnabhai MBBS”, in 2003 marked Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut and was a hit at the box-office. It was followed by a successful sequel, 2006’s “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”. The first movie, “Munnabhai MBBS”, in 2003 marked Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut and was a hit at the box-office. It was followed by a successful sequel, 2006’s “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”.

Rajkumar Hirani is busy with the shoot of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, amid the busy schedule, Rajkumar has a major revelation to make about his blockbuster Munna Bhai series. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the director said the third part of the successful series will happen. But he broke our hearts when he said, “I’m going to make just one more.” This means after Munna Bhai Chale America, we would not meet our favourite Munna Bhai aka Sanjay Dutt and Circuit aka Arshad Warsi, ever.

The daily reports that since the release of Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, he has five half-written Munna Bhai scripts lying with him. “I could’ve taken any of them and released another film, knowing people would watch it. But I don’t want to make a Munna Bhai which is not as good, if not better, than the previous two. I’m going to make just one more after which someone else can take the franchise forward and it has to be equally good,” he asserts.

Rajkumar Hirani is at present shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

A third of the Munna Bhai series, the film was titled Munna Bhai Chale America. The title was announced by the director himself in 2010 but film was shelved because of Sanjay’s arrest in 2013. Now, the PK director has revealed that Abhijat Joshi, the writer, has already started work on the film’s script. And hopefully, right after the wrap of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Hirani would start working on Munna Bhai 3.

Meanwhile, Hirani is expected to wrap up Sanjay’s biopic by June and the film might release on Christmas this year.

