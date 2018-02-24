Fiction can’t beat facts: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is currently directing a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Rajkumar Hirani is currently directing a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is busy shooting for a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, says fiction can’t beat facts.

Hirani attended a special screening of the documentary titled “Raising The Bar”, hosted by filmmaker Onir and producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange in association with Australian Consulate General Mumbai on Thursday.

Asked about the importance of making documentaries, Hirani said: “I feel why should we see only fiction? We should watch documentaries because they can be very interesting as well.”

“Earlier, they never used to get platforms but I think they should get a platform so that more and more people can come forward to make documentaries. I think documentaries are really engaging as they are real, and fiction can’t beat facts.”

The “3 Idiots” director said documentary filmmakers make films that are close to their heart.

“Documentary filmmakers choose subjects which they feel about, which they are affected by or which they have seen around them. So, I feel it’s nice that people come to know about these things,” he said.

“People make fictional stories to entertain the audience but a documentary filmmaker makes documentary which is closer to his or her heart.”

Will he ever make a documentary?

Hirani said: “I am really fond of it. I want to make it and I will definitely make it. I have many subjects to tell and when the time will be right, I will speak more about it.”

“Raising The Bar” is a poignant tale which follows awe-inspiring stories of six young individuals with Down syndrome from two different continents who all meet at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Chennai.

The documentary aims to create awareness and emotionally engage the audience with the universal message of inclusion and diversity, celebrating the differences that make us all unique.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Onir, “Raising The Bar” is a 70-minute documentary which has won several awards internationally.

