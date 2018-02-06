  • Associate Sponsor
India will become America when Rajinikanth becomes PM: Ram Gopal Varma

In December 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics. The Thalaivar awaits the release of his magnum opus 2.0, alongside Akshay Kumar. While Ram Gopal Varma recently worked with American porn star Mia Malkova for God, Sex and Truth.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 6:39 pm
Ram Gopal Varma and Rajinikanth Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics in December, last year.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that India will become as powerful as America when superstar Rajinikanth becomes the Prime Minister of the country. “In the context of India’s position in entire world of some 200 countries only when Rajinikanth becomes the PM of India is when India will become America by actually rising from 2.zero to 200. zero,” Varma tweeted on Monday night.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics. The actor had earlier said his party would contest from all the 232 assembly seats in the state.

The actor said he was entering the arena as politics and governance in Tamil Nandu had turned so bad that the state has become a laughing stock. He said it was time to “change the government, change the system”.

“I did not have political ambitions when I was 45, so will I have it when I’m 68? I am not doing this for any post. I do not come for money or fame, as I have enough of it. But the politics has become so bad that rest of the world is laughing at us,” Rajinikanth said at a fans meet-and-greet in Chennai recently.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is looking forward for the release of his magnum opus 2.0, which would mark Akshay Kumar’s debut in South film industry. While Ram Gopal Varma just finished working with American porn star Mia Malkova for God, Sex and Truth. RGV was even booked for obscenity for the film, on a complaint by a social activist in January.

A case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was booked against him for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

  1. GB Reddy
    Feb 6, 2018 at 6:56 pm
    Real fraud is Ram Gopal Verma by forecasting such an impossibility. India with its galloping population can never dream to become USA even if the very finest leaders join together from all over the "Globe". Stop fooling people RGV
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Feb 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm
      Yes, I'm rajnikant. I'm a fake man, I have no right to live. Only to be harassed, stalked and clean vmt.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. M
        mukeshgoswami
        Feb 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm
        RAM GOPAL VERMA KI BADLEY KI AAG.. HE HAS GONE MAD.. JUST WANT TO GET IN THE NEWS..
        (1)(0)
        Reply
        Feb 06: Latest News