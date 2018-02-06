India will become America when Rajinikanth becomes PM: Ram Gopal Varma

Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics in December, last year. Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics in December, last year.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that India will become as powerful as America when superstar Rajinikanth becomes the Prime Minister of the country. “In the context of India’s position in entire world of some 200 countries only when Rajinikanth becomes the PM of India is when India will become America by actually rising from 2.zero to 200. zero,” Varma tweeted on Monday night.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics. The actor had earlier said his party would contest from all the 232 assembly seats in the state.

The actor said he was entering the arena as politics and governance in Tamil Nandu had turned so bad that the state has become a laughing stock. He said it was time to “change the government, change the system”.

“I did not have political ambitions when I was 45, so will I have it when I’m 68? I am not doing this for any post. I do not come for money or fame, as I have enough of it. But the politics has become so bad that rest of the world is laughing at us,” Rajinikanth said at a fans meet-and-greet in Chennai recently.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is looking forward for the release of his magnum opus 2.0, which would mark Akshay Kumar’s debut in South film industry. While Ram Gopal Varma just finished working with American porn star Mia Malkova for God, Sex and Truth. RGV was even booked for obscenity for the film, on a complaint by a social activist in January.

A case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was booked against him for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

