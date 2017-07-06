Rajinikanth’s 2.0 makers halt productions over additional entertainment tax over GST. Here are all the deets

Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 producers Lyca Productions will not sign any new films. Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 producers Lyca Productions will not sign any new films.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 producers Lyca Productions have stopped signing on new projects as a result of additional entertainment tax. This comes just hours after Rajinikanth requested the government to reconsider its decision to levy 30 percent tax in addition to Goods and Services Tax (GST). In fact, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to appreciate Rajinikanth’s support and said, “Thanks Rajni avaragaLay for voicing your concern. Lets request first as gentlemen should. Then we shall see. @superstarrajini & TN .Govt.”

Currently, the Tamil film fraternity is on a strike indefinitely, and theatres in the state have been shutdown for the past three days. There has been no response from the governement as of now, and films that were scheduled to release on July 7 have been postponed indefinitely. The online booking websites have announced that there are bookings available for the coming week.

The producers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming big-budget film 2.0 directed by Shankar – Lyca Productions confirmed that they are now halting films productions as directed by their main office in London. Raju Mahalingam, the creative head of Lyca Productions wrote on Twitter, “Lyca Productions Halts Film Productions,” and attached a clip of news recording in which more details about the sudden decision to halt productions were revealed.

Lyca Productions Halts Film Productions http://t.co/JlX3Q0OEPw — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) July 5, 2017

Currently, the team of Lyca Productions is promoting the upcoming film 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles. There are about 5 other films being directed by Lyca currently, and the halt in productions could reflect on all the films which are still in the stages of pre-production. The head office in London has decided not to take up new projects until there is clarity on the additional entertainment tax.

