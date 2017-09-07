Rajeev Khandelwal: As a celebrity, I have an advantage that people will listen to me

Rajeev Khandelwal has bought the Rajasthan Roarers team at the Indian Junior Players League T20. Rajeev Khandelwal has bought the Rajasthan Roarers team at the Indian Junior Players League T20.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal doesn’t hesitate to try out different things. He quit his popular show Kahiin To Hoga, stepping down from playing Sujal Garewal, the most loved character on Indian television till date, at its peak. He ventured into films with Aamir, a hard-hitting film with a relevant subject. His next TV shows had him either as a host (Deal ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna) or were a departure from the regular saas-bahu sagas (Time Bomb 9/11, Left Right Left, Reporters). After doing some more films like Shaitan, Table No. 21 and Fever, the actor is now turning towards sports. No, he isn’t going on field, but doing things off it.

Rajeev is the owner of Rajasthan Roarers team at the Indian Junior Players League T20. So how did this progression happen for the 41-year-old actor towards cricket? Rajeev, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “Becoming an actor was by dream, and after I became one, I wanted to experiment. So, I did films. Then I got the chance to host on TV. And now I got the chance to be associated with sports. I am proud of it because I am a sportsperson and I play all sports.”

Watch | Full Video Interview of Rajeev Khandelwal Here

“When I got to know about this league where under-18 children are being encouraged, I really wanted to be a part of it. I didn’t foresee that so soon in my career that I will own a team. It was an irresistible offer,” the actor added.

So, what are the responsibilities that come your way when you are owning a sports team? “As an owner the involvement keeps getting more and more with each passing year. So initially when the team gets formed, you are outside because you are not an expert in running the team. Initially you are the businessman who has bought the team and there are experts who are running it. Year after year you gain the confidence and trust of the players to start getting involved. As a celebrity I have that influence and advantage that people know me and they will listen to me and they will participate and in that process my team will get good player,” Rajeev explained.

The Indian Junior Players League T20 also has actor-producer Arbaaz Khan as the owner of the Mumbai Masters. The league matches will be played in Dubai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd