Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar loved Dangal: Aamir Khan

A confident Aamir Khan has already started holding special screenings of Dangal for his close friends and if the initial reactions are anything to go by, one could very well hazard a guess that Dangal will be one of Aamir’s biggest hits. While accolades from filmmakers have already perched the film as an Oscar entrant, two other non-film personalities namely Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t stop gushing. Aamir had organised a special screening for Raj and Sachin’s families and also present at the venue were Mahavir Singh Phoghat and his daughters Geeta and Babita on whom Dangal is based.

While Raj and Sachin didn’t address the media after watching the film, Aamir revealed that both loved it. “Sachinji and Rajji really loved Dangal,” said Aamir.

For Aamir, apart from the appreciation flowing in from friends, it is the compliments received from the Phogat family that made his day. “I am happy that Mahavirji and Geeta and Babita have liked the film. I am thankful that Nitish’s story, direction and the work of the entire cast and crew have been appreciated.”

Aamir also refused to be drawn into comments suggesting that the movie will make it to the Oscars. “For me, every movie is made for our audience. Their love will be my biggest award.”

Mahavir Phogat on his part congratulated Aamir for playing him (Mahavir) remarkably well onscreen. The veteran wrestler also expressed hope that the film will inspire one and all especially parents to stop differentiating between boys and girls and start treating daughters equally and with respect and dignity.

Geeta and Babita who were also present at the screening and praised debutantes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra for portraying their roles extremely well. “I think some of the wrestling moves that they have executed in the film even we have never done that in our lives,” said Geeta.

Praising Nitesh for his direction, Aamir said, “When a director translates what is written on paper 10 times more beautifully on screen, you feel that the trust and faith you had reposed in him was the right one. He has led us all beautifully.” While Nitesh said he was confident about the movie doing well, Aamir held back slightly and said, “I am still nervous. I will wait for the audience reaction.”

