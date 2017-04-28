Raj Kundra on cheating case: Shilpa Shetty being targeted to create hype

It’s sad that at every step of the way my wife’s ( Shilpa Shetty) name is dragged in to create media hype. It’s sad that at every step of the way my wife’s ( Shilpa Shetty) name is dragged in to create media hype.

A day after a FIR was filed against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for allegedly duping a textile owner of Rs 24 lakh, the businessman hit out at the accuser, saying it is not them but the vendor who violated the law and owed them money. The complainant, Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia, has alleged that the couple and a few others — Durshit Indravan Shah, Uday Kothari and Vedant Bali — collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him. The accused are the directors of an online shopping TV show, Best Deal.

In his official statement, Kundra said, “The vendor is misusing his connections in various stations. This is a civil matter and an abuse of the law. We have tight contracts signed and on the contrary, the vendor owes us money for not fulfilling orders. The best deal is, unfortunately, being wound up due to the business failing and we are following the laws of the land to close the various matters properly.”

Three months ago, the news broke that Kundra had stepped down as the CEO of Best Deal. Kundra sent his resignation to the company in December. The same month, Best Deals temporarily suspended its operations after its business dropped due to demonetization and a cash crunch in the market. Vendors across the country, however, alleged that the company has defaulted on payments since the beginning of last year. Best Deal TV was launched in March last year by Shetty and Kundra.

The businessman also said that he feels sad that his wife is being targeted in this case. “It’s sad that at every step of the way my wife’s name is dragged in to create media hype. She was a non-executive, who had nothing to do with the daily running of the business,” Kundra stated.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 4:01 pm

