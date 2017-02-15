Raj Kummar Rao, we are ‘Trapped’ between your so many films. Help us!

Raj Kummar Rao’s Trapped premiered at 18th Jio MAMI Festival last year. Raj Kummar Rao’s Trapped premiered at 18th Jio MAMI Festival last year.

Raj Kummar Rao has so many upcoming projects that we have lost track now. The actor has released another poster for his upcoming film, Trapped, and people can’t stop talking about it. Even his alleged girlfriend, Patralekhaa, has called this project her ‘favorite’. But wait, let us count the number of films that he is a part of — Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Omerta, Newton, Shimla Mirch and finally, Trapped. We may be missing some of his projects in the list.

Well, Trapped has started to make news even before any information about the film has been revealed. The film had its world premiere at 18th Jio MAMI Festival last year and has been lauded as one of the best performances of Raj Kummar Rao.

Trapped is touted to be Raj Kummar’s best performance till date. The actor has always put in immense hard work and has shown sheer dedication towards all his characters, and his performances have always been appreciated by the audience, be it in Shahid or Queen.

#Trapped directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Releasing on 17th March. Get ready to be Trapped pic.twitter.com/VjKFvA18hW — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 15, 2017

There is no doubt about the fact that Raj has always impressed us with his impeccable performance. He won hearts with Shahid and last year, in Aligarh. Somehow his combination with Hansal Mehta has always managed to push the envelope.

Trapped also marks Motwane’s return to the big screen after his 2013 romantic drama Lootera.The film releases on 17th of March.

Meanwhile, Raj Kummar Rao’s Newton was a part of the Berlin International Film Festival 2017. Newton is black comedy with political undertones about a clerk who is placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh. He tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of an attack by Maoists.

