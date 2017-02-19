Raj Kummar Rao starrer Newton wins Art Cinema honour at Berlinale

“So happy to share Newton has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team.” “So happy to share Newton has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team.”

Raj Kummar Rao and Anjali Patil starrer political satire Newton, which had its world premiere at the 67th , has won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in its Forum segment. Rao shared the news on Twitter by congratulating the entire team of the Amit Masurkar-directed movie.

“So happy to share ‘Newton’ has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team.” The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, revolves around the story of a rookie clerk on election duty in a conflict-ridden jungle of Central India, who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting.

The director, who rose to fame after helming 2014 film Sulemani Keeda, earlier told PTI he believes that only Rao could have done justice to the character. “I thought of Raj Kummar because the character was somebody, for which I needed a person, who could pull off a huge range. Plus I needed an actor of his age. The amount of the energy he could send to the role I couldn’t think of anybody else.

“Raj is the extremely dedicated guy. He is with you one hundred percent. And, I would love to work with him in more films.” Amit had also confirmed that the movie will release in mid-2017. Some 43 films were screened in the Forum segment at the festival, which concludes on Sunday.

Actress Huma Qureshi’s Hollywood debut “The Viceroy’s House” also had its world premiere at the 2017 Berlinale. Rao also gave his best wishes to the actress by tweeting, “As Berlinale comes to an end, sending my love and wishes to you @humasqureshi for making us so proud with #ViceroysHouse. Amazing job. Much love.”