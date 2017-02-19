Raj Kummar Rao: Fortunate to have Hansal Mehta in my life

Raj Kummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s next project is Omerta. Raj Kummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s next project is Omerta.

Raj Kummar Rao’s first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta was critically acclaimed film Shahid. Since then, the duo has been unbreakable, giving some smashing films for the cinefans, their last one being Aligarh. Now, the actor-director duo is prepping up for the next release – Omerta. But before that, the two have kind words to say about each other.

The national Award-winning filmmaker, who has teamed up with Raj Kummar Rao on three occasions, said on Twitter, that he is proud of the actor’s growth and that his presence in his life has been transformative.

In response to the tweet, Raj Kummar wrote, “Big thanks to you sir. I feel so fortunate to have you in my life and I’m extremely proud of you too. See you soon.”

Raj Kummar’s Newton has won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in its Forum segment. The actor shared the news on Twitter by congratulating the entire team of the Amit Masurkar-directed movie.

Read Raj Kummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s tweets:

So proud of @RajkummarRao. His presence in my life has been transformative… what an actor and what a human being… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2017

@mehtahansal Big thanks to you sir. I feel so fortunate to have you in my life and m extremely proud of you too. See you soon. — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 18, 2017

“So happy to share ‘Newton’ has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team,” he wrote.The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, revolves around the story of a rookie clerk on election duty in a conflict-ridden jungle of Central India, who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting.

Meanwhile, Raj Kummar has several projects in his hands including Trapped by Vikramaditya Motwane and Bareily Ki Barfi directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Apart from that the actor will also appear in Behen Hogi Teri, which co-stars Shruti Haasan.

