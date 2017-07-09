Latest News

Watch video: Raj Kapoor singing ‘Awara Hoon’ to grandson Ranbir Kapoor

In a throwback video shared by actor Ali Fazal on his Instagram account, the fans can see a beautiful moment between Ranbir Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. The senior Kapoor is singing "Awara Hoon" from his film to Ranbir and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The video is too cute to handle.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 4:09 pm
ranbir kapoor, raj kapoor, awara hoon, jagga jasoos, ranbir kapoor raj kapoor, raj kapoor singing awara hoon, ranbir kapoor videos, raj kapoor old videos, raj kapoor films, ranbir kapoor films Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather Raj Kapoor was not only a great actor but a pathbreaking filmmaker.
Ranbir Kapoor might have become a big star today but he is just carrying forward the legacy of his family, including the veteran filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. We have seen him all grown up, and many of us are also crushing on him for his good looks and impeccable acting skills but rarely have we have come across his childhood pictures and videos. In a throwback video shared by actor Ali Fazal on his Instagram account, we get to see an unknown bond shared between Raj Kapoor and Ranbir, and it will surely make you emotional and nostalgic about moments you have spent with your grand father.

In the video, Raj Kapoor can be seen singing famous number “Awara Hoon” from his film Awara. He is singing the song to Ranbir, who seems to be around about three or four years old. By the way, while Raj Kapoor is showering love on him, the little one is busy sucking his thumb. Adorable! We assure you, this look of Ranbir will surely make you fall in love with him all over again. And we have to thank Ali for sharing this precious memory with us.

Now, Ranbir is a successful actor too and all set to make his debut as a producer with his upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. Seems just like his grand father, Ranbir also has the trait of being a good filmmaker. Meanwhile, Jagga Jasoos, also starring Katrina Kaif, is slated for release on July 14.

