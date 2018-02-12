Raid song Sanu Ek Pal Chain: Ajay Devgn-Ileana D Cruz sizzle in yet another Rahat Fateh Ali Khan number

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz romance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’ song. Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz romance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’ song.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s song “Mere Rashke Qamar” from their 2017 release Baadshaho is still etched in memories of the audience. The recreated track became a chartbuster and topped the playlists for the entire year. Now, it seems the actors are aiming to repeat the success with their film Raid. The two would be romancing each other in yet another soulful track by music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. This time, the filmmakers have picked “Sanu Ek Pal Chain” to recreate.

“Sanu Ek Pal Chain” has over the years remained in hearts of the audience as the most romantic ballad ever. It has been recreated several times by independent musicians, including Pakistani artiste Atif Aslam. The song in Raid has been revamped by composer Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by none other than Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song beautifully captures the emotions of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz’s characters. Their chemistry is remarkable throughout the song. Interestingly, it was earlier selected for Tseries’ other home production, however, when Ajay Devgn heard the recreated song, he insisted that it should be a part of Raid. Bhushan Kumar, hence decided to include this timeless melody in this film.

Raid is an upcoming Indian crime drama film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

