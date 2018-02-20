Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gives voice to Ajay and Ileana’s love in Raid song Nit Khair Manga

Raid song Nit Khair Manga has been released today. Raid song Nit Khair Manga has been released today.

After “Sanu Ek Pal Chain”, the makers of Ajay Devgn’s thriller have released another revamped version of king of Qawwali, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s hit song “Nit Khair Manga.” The superhit qawwali has been recreated and given a fresh touch to match the taste of the young generation while taking them back to the roots of qawwali. Crooned by late Nusrat’s son Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir in this Tanishk Bagchi’s composition.

The song is picturised on the lead pair of the film Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. They bring their chemistry alive on the screen. Apart from the impressive chemistry of this couple, it is the easy on the ears lyrics and soothing music which make this romantic number an apt entry into your playlist. The historic architecture which you see in the video of the song is landmark locations of Lucknow such as Hussainabad Clock Tower, Rumi Darwaza, Bada Imambada, Kudiya Ghat and Residency.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, “#NitKhairManga, one of my favourite songs from @RaidTheFilm is out now.” Ileana too posted the song on her social media handles. In the movie directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ajay essays the role of a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik and Ileana plays his wife who supports him through thick and thin. The film is set in the 1980s Uttar Pradesh and is based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids in the country.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat, Raid will hit the screens on March 16, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd