Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla almost come to blows in Raid song Black Jama Hai

Ajay Devgn takes on the corrupt in his upcoming thriller Raid. Set in 1981, the film is about the income tax officer Amay Patnaik(Devgn) from Lucknow and his most high-profile raid. While the trailer of the Raj Kumar Gupta (also the director of Aamir and No One Killed Jessica) directorial was released a month back, the makers have been releasing the songs from its music album since then. After two soulful renditions, “Sanu Ek Pal Chain” and “Nit Khair Manga”, the third song, “Black Jama Hai” is just like a second trailer of the film.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song takes a sly dig at the tax evaders. As the Amit Trivedi composition plays, the screenplay of the thriller drama unfolds. It gets intense by the end of the three-minute-long video and ends with a character similar to Indira Gandhi asking her officials to keep an eye on the Income Tax officer Patnaik. From the look of it, it seems that the song will be heard throughout the movie as Ajay will hunt for his adversary Saurabh Shukla’s hidden black money.

Shukla, known for doing justice to any given role, is impressive as a confident tax evader and his uncanny ways are an instant eye-grabber. Devgn, who has been juggling with varied genres in his movies, is convincing in the role of a no-nonsense officer. You may even see a reflection of a valiant cop Bajirao Singham, his character in Rohit Shetty’s 2011 superhit Singham.

Talking about his experiment with different genres, Ajay said in a media interaction, “I like rotating my genres, doing different things. I did Golmaal now Raid, then a rom-com and then Dhamaal. I think I’ve been lucky. I’ve tried most of the genres and they all have worked. It (trying new genres) has got nothing to do with the stereotype. It’s about me enjoying my work and not getting repetitive and bored.”

Also starring Ileana D’Cruz in the role of Ajay’s wife, Raid, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Abhishek Pathak’s Panaroma Studios, releases on March 16.

