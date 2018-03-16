Raid movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, fan reaction and more

Raid hits screens on March 16. Raid hits screens on March 16.

The Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid is this week’s big Bollywood release. Touted as the first Bollywood project to be based on an Income Tax raid, Raid is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by fearless IT officer Amay Patnaik.

Talking about Raid, Ajay Devgn told IANS: “When you see the film, you will come to know what kind of preparation and planning goes before a raid. So, all that you hear about income tax raids is very simple and very easy, but it’s not an easy thing to do. They are so silent and nobody knows about them… Officers like these keep doing their job and we talk about other people, and people who become famous.”

Latest updates about Ajay Devgn’s Raid:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd