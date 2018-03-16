Raid movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, fan reaction and more

The Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid is this week’s big Bollywood release. Touted as the first Bollywood project to be based on an Income Tax raid, Raid is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by fearless IT officer Amay Patnaik.
Talking about Raid, Ajay Devgn told IANS: “When you see the film, you will come to know what kind of preparation and planning goes before a raid. So, all that you hear about income tax raids is very simple and very easy, but it’s not an easy thing to do. They are so silent and nobody knows about them… Officers like these keep doing their job and we talk about other people, and people who become famous.”
Latest updates about Ajay Devgn’s Raid:
The pithily named Raid is about, well, the raid that’s planned and executed by a ramrod straight income tax officer and his colleagues upon a wealthy businessman. This is the kind of film which needs to play out like a razor-sharp thriller for it to succeed: Raid, plumped up with wholly superfluous songs and stretched passages, is pithy in name only. Read | Raid movie review: The Ajay Devgn starrer is overlong and tepid
Stellar star cast
Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming film boasts of a stellar star cast. First up, we have the talented Ajay Devgn in the role of Amay Patnaik, a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer who is hell-bent on curbing the problem of tax evasion in his area. On the other side is the masterful Saurabh Shukla in the role of a wealthy goon, who goes by the name of Tauji.
True-to-life story
Ajay Devgn’s Raid is said to be inspired by real-life Income Tax raids conducted in the 80s. While many of us are aware of the way the IT Department has been conducting its raids in the past years, the film explores what goes on behind-the-scenes when some of the most politically and financially backed people of the society are put under the scanner.
Helmed by Aamir director Raj Kumar Gupta
Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta has films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica to his credit. While No One Killed Jessica was based on the Jessica Lal murder case, Aamir dealt with the story of an NRI doctor who is threatened by extremists. His films have been gripping stories that talk about a larger issue but are still rooted in reality.
Also Read: Five reasons to watch Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid