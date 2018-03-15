Raid: Five reasons to watch Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla starrer

Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by a fearless IT Officer called Amay Patnaik. Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by a fearless IT Officer called Amay Patnaik.

The Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid is hitting theatres on March 16. Touted as the first Bollywood project to be based on an Income Tax raid, Raid is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by a fearless IT Officer called Amay Patnaik.

Before Raid releases tomorrow, we give you five reasons to watch this Ajay Devgn film:

Stellar star cast

Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming film boasts of a stellar star cast. First up, we have the talented Ajay Devgn in the role of Amay Patnaik, a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer who is hell-bent on curbing the problem of tax evasion in his area. On the other side is the masterful Saurabh Shukla in the role of a wealthy goon, who goes by the name of Tauji. Ileana D’Cruz is playing the role of Devgn’s wife.

True-to-life story

Ajay Devgn’s Raid is said to be inspired by real-life Income Tax raids conducted in the 80s. While many of us are aware of the way the IT Department has been conducting its raids in the past years, the film explores what goes on behind-the-scenes when some of the most politically and financially backed people of the society are put under the scanner.

Helmed by Aamir director Raj Kumar Gupta

Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta has films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica to his credit. While No One Killed Jessica was based on the Jessica Lal murder case, Aamir dealt with the story of an NRI doctor who is threatened by extremists. His films have been gripping stories that talk about a larger issue but are still rooted in reality. With Raid too, Raj Kumar Gupta is all set to outshine himself.

The 80s UP timeline

Set in 1981 Lucknow, Raid also promises to capture the nuances of an era gone by. From the music, the language to the overall setting, it looks like the makers have made ample effort to stick true to the timeline. And considering the growing interest of cinephiles in local UP stories (Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Raid is set on the right track.

Powerful dialogues

Another thing that has stood out in the Raid trailer is the way Shukla and Devgn have imbibed the local language of Northern India to deliver more relatable performances. While Shukla’s dialogue “Andar toh aa gaye ho, bahar kaise jaoge?” and “Rajaji Ki Fauj!” have already struck a chord with the meme population, Ajay Devgn’s “Mein jiske ghar subah subah pahuch jau, kuch na kuch nikal kar hi lata hu.” show us the brilliance of writer Ritesh Shah.

Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla are all set to raid the theatres on March 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd