Here’s what Kajol has to say about Ajay Devgn’s 85-year-old Raid co-star Pushpa Joshi

Ajay Devgn’s recently-released crime drama Raid features a new face. The 85-year-old Pushpa Joshi, who plays Saurabh Shukla’s mother in the film made her Bollywood debut with the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Joshi has been making waves with her performance in the movie. Not only the audience, but Ajay’s wife and actor, Kajol, is also a fan of the octogenarian as she recently shared a video on her Instagram page of the actor.

In the said video, Joshi is seen recounting how much fun she had while shooting Raid with Ajay and Saurabh. She also commended director Raj Kumar Gupta for making her feel comfortable on the sets of the film and signed off the video with a lot of energy and charm.

The video has been aptly captioned by Kajol as “Here comes Amma…you will want to take her home. #Raid”.

Here is the video:

Raj Kumar Gupta had earlier told DNA about the actor, “Pushpa Joshi was a darling on the set. Everyone wanted to be around her because she is charming, graceful and has a great sense of humour. She is 85- I was really flabbergasted by her professionalism. She remembered her lines, she was always smiling and was a bundle of energy. For me she is also a living example – if you want to do something from heart age is just a number. It was an absolute pleasure working with her and I wish her good health and good luck”.

One of my fav moment from the sets of @RaidTheFilm.

Thank you for giving so much love to AMMA and our film. pic.twitter.com/CWfgaQVmpf — Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) March 18, 2018

Raid is a period drama set in the 1980s about a courageous IT officer who takes on a hotshot in the film. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

