Rahul Roy: There is so much more that I want to do in the industry

Rahul Roy shot to fame with Aashiqui in 1990 but has been missing from Bollywood for quite some time. The actor-producer hopes to explore different genres of Indian cinema soon, and says that there is still so much that he wants to do. “It has been a while that I have not worked in India. I was in Australia for nine years. I decided to come back in 2015 to set up some interesting projects in my own country. I have always enjoyed my stint in the industry and feel there is so much more that I would like to do,” Rahul said in a statement.

Rahul featured in Hindi movies like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. He won the first season of TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2007. He was last seen in To B or Not to B in 2016, which went unnoticed. At the moment, he is producing a movie by the name The Message under his banner Great India Entertainment. The film’s music will be launched over the weekend here.

Talking about the project, Rahul said: “‘The Message’ is one of my most ambitious projects in terms of content and story. It is something with which I would like to, hopefully, give back to the country that has given me so much. I am in a happy space with work. And five projects will be announced soon. I am currently shooting in Russia for another film ‘Welcome To Russia’.”

