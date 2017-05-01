Rahul Khanna remembers Vinod Khanna and thinks it was just ‘yesterday’ when his father was with him. See pic

Rahul Khanna shared a throwback picture of his father. Rahul Khanna shared a throwback picture of his father.

Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul Khanna posted an adorable sweet childhood memory with his father on Twitter along with a caption which read, ‘feels like yesterday.’ The picture is a throwback to the times when Vinod Khanna was young and at the peak of his career, spending some family time with his kids Akshaye Khanna and Rahul. This is the first memory shared by Rahul, ever since the death of his father on April 27.

The sudden demise of Vinod Khanna came as a shock to the entire industry and his legion of fans. The veteran actor was battling cancer since six years but did not let his fans know about his illness. He was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital where he breathed his last. The funeral took place in Mumbai on Thursday evening and was attended by his contemporaries Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and several filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy and JP Dutta. From the newer lot of actors Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and many others paid their last respects to Khanna.

Vinod Khanna, who has over 150 films to his credit, is best remembered for his performance in Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Kuchhe Dhaage, Gaddaar, Imtihaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, The Burning Train, Qurbani, Kudrat, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Dayavan, Chandni and Jurm. He is survived by his three sons – Akshaye, Rahul, Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor blasted out at the younger actors generation for not having respect for their elders and veteran actors. He took a dig at all those who attended Priyanka Chopra’s party but did not make it to the funeral.

