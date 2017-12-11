Rahul Khanna is only growing hotter with age and his latest photo is proof

Rahul Khanna is a travel bug plus a fitness enthusiast as seen from the several photos shared by him on social media. Rahul Khanna is a travel bug plus a fitness enthusiast as seen from the several photos shared by him on social media.

Rahul Khanna has certainly inherited the charisma and style from his superstar dad Vinod Khanna. Though he prefers to live a low-key life, but the 45-year-old is for sure turning out to be one of hottest celeb in the B-town. An actor, VJ and writer by profession, Rahul is a travel bug plus a fitness enthusiast as seen from the several photos shared by him on social media. His latest post which he shared today, only proves why he is getting better with age.

Rahul’s Instagram is peppered with some alluring pictures that would make it hard for anyone to shove his eyes off this handsome hunk. His ripped abs and features that give you a glimpse of young Vinod Khanna is what grabs the eyes. Rahul Khanna is certainly leaving his fans awestruck and smitten with his bewitching style.

Rahul Khanna has been a successful MTV VJ and one of the initial faces of the channel. He made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer 1947 Earth which was helmed by Deepa Mehta. He has even bagged a Filmfare for Best Debut for the same. Known for his stint in films like Bollywood/Hollywood, Elaan, Raqeeb and Wake Up Sid.

Check out Rahul Khanna’s pictures here:

It may be winter but I feel a spring in my step! pic.twitter.com/dIR2BUJjPW — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) December 2, 2017

New season, new threads! A sneak peek from the set of my new campaign for @BurgoyneIndia! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/PLs427Ijms — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) September 13, 2017

Throwing back to an afternoon in @ItsPaulGregory‘s studio. Leaning against a wall, rummaging for loose change in my pocket. #tbt pic.twitter.com/UNrWim9AFc — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) July 13, 2017

Rahul Khanna has also tried his luck in Hollywood with the film The Emperor’s Club which starred Kevin Kline. When asked about his charismatic style and frequent social media engagements the actor told Verve, “Social media is a fantastic way of connecting with people who are interested in me. Earlier, there was no direct connection. If anyone was interested in someone, how would they access the person they were interested in? This is a great way to directly connect, it’s all about connecting.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd