Rahul Khanna bids father Vinod Khanna final goodbye with an emotional post, see pic

Vinod Khanna breathed his last on April 27 after battling with bladder cancer. Rahul Khanna shares a throwback picture with him to bid him final goodbye.

As Vinod Khanna’s family hosts a memorial for the legendary actor on Wednesday, his elder son Rahul Khanna still could not accept that he no longer will have his father by his side in his various endeavours of life. After sharing an emotional post two days back, Rahul Khanna is once again reminiscing the past when his father gave him crucial life lessons.

Sharing a picture of the late legend, Rahul wrote, “You showed me how to be a gentleman and yet fight to the finish like a warrior. Bye Dad. 1946 – 2017.” In the adorable picture, we see the young and the vibrant Vinod Khanna holding Rahul in his arms and kissing him with all the love. The picture seems to be of times when Vinod welcomed Rahul to the world.

Earlier, Rahul shared a happy childhood memory from the times when he went on an outing with father Vinod Khanna and brother Akshaye Khanna. He captioned the image, “Feels like yesterday.”

Check out Rahul Khanna’s Instagram post for Vinod Khanna here:

Vinod Khanna passed away after a long battle with bladder cancer. He breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on April 27. The news of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor came as a shock for the Indian film fraternity. His contemporary Amitabh Bachchan who once faced competition from Khanna while he was climbing the stairs of success in his career too could not hold back his emotions. Taking to his Twitter account, seniors Bachchan expressed how he saw his 48-year long relationship going up in flames as he attended the cremation of his Parvarish co-actor.

Rishi Kapoor was aghast by Khanna’s death to such an extent that he didn’t mince words while criticising the young actors for not attending the funeral of superstar Vinod Khanna.

