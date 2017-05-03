Rahul Bose: You’ll always struggle to categorise my films into commercial or art

Rahul Bose talks about the overwhelming response on his directorial Poorna. Rahul Bose talks about the overwhelming response on his directorial Poorna.

Filmmaker and actor Rahul Bose has stunned people not only with his acting skills but also with his filmmaking capabilities. While he is extensively known for his films like Chameli, Jhankaar Beats, Mr and Mrs Iyer and others as an actor, his recent outing as a director and producer, Poorna, has been the talk of the town, as it won audience over with its gritty story told with empathy and conviction. However, categorising Rahul’s films has always been a struggle for the viewers as well as the media.

On being asked about it, the actor proudly told indianexpress.com that defining the genre of his films is always going to be hard, “Me as an actor and director are very different. My films will be far more layered, far more interesting and far more textured. You will never be able to say that ‘yeh mainstream tha ya art tha’. It is my sole aim to make film which is enjoyable and goes beyond the label business. You won’t be able to tag my film. They are not thought provoking or intelligent but just enjoyable.”

He says his choice of films are on similar lines but unfortunately, people have stopped churning out such content for the audience. “Definitely I would want to be part of films which are somewhat similar to films I direct but nobody is making them. Fir bhi compromise karna padta hai. My next is with Rituparno Sengupta and Paulomi Das. It is a Bengali film. Apart from this, I am already writing a script and hoping to cast a well-known face.”

Rahul is extremely happy about the kind of response his film Poorna has garnered, especially through word of mouth. He spoke about how even social media has worked in favor of the film. “Of course, social media helps to promote the film. It will affect both ways, positively and negatively. We (Poorna) have received tremendous love from social media. Till today, I reply to everyone who tweets about the film. Now, one might question why I do that but there is no personal agenda in it. When hundreds of people are writing in favor of the film, it cannot be a personal agenda, it is the film.”

The 49-year-old actor says that Poorna has been able to fulfill his creative appetite as a filmmaker, “I think Poorna is 80% of the kind of films I would want to make. It is the combination, story, performances, cinematography and other things but there are still a lot of grounds to cover. As a human being, I am today, I have left my body in the field. Whether it is perfect or not, I cannot tell but I certainly could not have done better.”

He also thinks that such stories and films like Poorna, which are based on real people and their struggles would never become dated, “The industry has many colours now. Mainstream, superstar, action and others. A new colour that has added is the biopic, which is going to become a permanent thing because people love inspiring and real stories. The reason is also the fact that nowadays our life is full of pessimism and cynicism so such stories are an escape.”

Commenting on the trend of actors turning into producers and directors, Rahul said, “I don’t see a trend of directing but producing. But it is natural when actors become producers as they are trying to get control over the material. And most producers would cast themselves in the film, which I would not do. This is not for me but this is to make the kind of film I want to direct and produce.”

Regarding his collaboration with PVR cinemas, Rahul said, “There will still be a lot of people who would not have seen Poorna. The film has earned much recognition with the word of mouth which takes time to build in a country like ours. So, when a lot of people say ‘I wanted to watch the film but now it has been removed from the theatres’, so what Vkaao does is it enables people to express their will to watch a film. Once they have got enough numbers, they can run the show at any theatre of PVR at any time.”

