We should be inspired by Iranian cinema which maintains quality despite time-bound restrictions: Rahul Bose

Rahil Bose’s last directorial Poorna narrates the story of the youngest girl in the world to scale Mount Everest. Rahil Bose’s last directorial Poorna narrates the story of the youngest girl in the world to scale Mount Everest.

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose says Indian filmmakers should seek inspiration from Iranian cinema and learn the art of making movies under specific time-bound restrictions.

“We should be inspired by the world-class Iranian cinema which is made with 99-restrictions but has never come in the way of creating quality global content,” Rahul said in a statement.

Rahul, whose last directorial Poorna played out for around 145 minutes, added: “There’s always a way, there’s always a creative way that you can use and people will not understand the problems you went through.”

The actor, who conducted a master class with Media Konnect (a global exchange platform) in association with MET – IMM, Bandra last week, also shared that it was challenging to find “an efficient team” for Poorna — which narrates the story of the youngest girl in the world to scale Mount Everest.

“Biopics will keep coming and continue being made, especially inspirational sports-based biopics. Apart from that, in fact, in the US, people have made biopics on Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and many more. So biopics are here to stay, but inspirational sports-based biopics would be made more,” Rahul had said during the screening of Poorna last month.

Also read | Poorna: Rahul Bose’s film reminds us no mountain is too high to climb

After some stage, small stories have to be considered. And that is the most challenging part, as (biopics on) lesser known stories will be made. People didn’t know about Poorna Malavath, but now after our campaigns, people know about her,” he added.

After the success of Poorna, Rahul wants to make movies for the global audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now