People didn’t know about Poorna Malavath, but now after our campaigns, they know about her : Rahul Bose

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose, whose next directorial Poorna is about the youngest girl in the world to scale Mount Everest, says biopics — especially on inspirational sports icons — will continue to be made.

“Biopics will keep coming and continue being made, especially inspirational sports-based biopics. Apart from that, in fact, in the US, people have made biopics on Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and many more. So biopics are here to stay, but inspirational sports-based biopics would be made more,” Rahul said at a screening of Poorna here on Sunday.

“After some stage, small stories have to be considered. And that is the most challenging part, as (biopics on) lesser known stories will be made. People didn’t know about Poorna Malavath, but now after our campaigns, people know about her,” he added.

Poorna Malavath, a tribal teenaged girl, scaled the Mount Everest in 2014.

People are calling the movie Poorna different. Commenting on this, Rahul said: “It is not ‘different’. It is a biopic on the youngest girl ever to climb Everest. It is a movie which will warm everyone’s heart. But yes, there are no superstars in the movie. It is a commercial film with a little girl.”

Rahul is happy that his directorial is being appreciated.

“Zoya Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Vipul Shah, Anand Gandhi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble and many more have complimented me on Poorna. I am very lucky. I think Shabana Azmi’s compliment was the best. She said, ‘I would like to watch it again’.”

