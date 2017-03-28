Rahul Bose hopeful that Poorna’s story will touch hearts

Rahul Bose is also director of the film Poorna. Rahul Bose is also director of the film Poorna.

With women-centric films gaining prominence in Bollywood, actor-director Rahul Bose is hopeful that his upcoming directorial venture Poorna will resonate with the audience. Helmed by Rahul, the film is the story of a tribal teenaged girl named Poorna Malavath, who scaled the Mount Everest in 2014 at the age of 13. She became the youngest girl to achieve the feat.

“The wave of women-centric films, women’s rights, gender equality has just started a few years ago. So, definitely it is easier now to make and release films with women,” Rahul said.

“I am not confident about box office numbers but I am sure the story will touch people,” he says. The Mr and Mrs Iyer actor says working on a biopic is both difficult and easy in its own way. “It’s easy because it is (story) ready and difficult as there is a responsibility for being real, to maintain balance between dramatisation and realism and for showing fact and fiction.”

“In Poorna, we are close to reality. It is a crazy story. It was easy to make ‘Poorna’ in terms of story but it was a tough shoot,” he adds. The 49-year-old filmmaker says it is great to see the advent of women-centric films in Hindi film industry. “Earlier, there were none and today we have films like Dangal, Neerja, Mary Kom. But these films are made by men. Things are changing now,” says Rahul. Aditi Inamdar is portraying the titular role. The biopic is set to release on March 31.

