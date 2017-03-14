Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded song for ‘Maatr’ before India, Pakistan tensions

Maatr – The Mother director Ashtar Sayed, who finds Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice mesmerising. Maatr – The Mother director Ashtar Sayed, who finds Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice mesmerising.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has crooned a track for Raveena Tandon starrer Maatr-The Mother. Its producer says the song was recorded before bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan surfaced last year. “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had recorded the song ‘Zindagi ae zindagi’. It’s an emotional track mapping Raveena’s journey as a mother for the film. We have decided to retain the song as it was recorded before the India, Pakistan tension began,” producer Anjum Rizvi said in a statement.

After the September 2016 Uri attack, there has been tension between both countries. A few Indian outfits even imposed a ban on Pakistani artistes working in this country. Just last week, there was also news that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had approached Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali to sing for his upcoming play “Milne Do”, which will be staged in Delhi in June. And now the update on Rahat’s song in an Indian film could give relief to those who believe art and culture should be kept out of politics.

Maatr – The Mother director Ashtar Sayed, who finds Rahat’s voice mesmerising, said: “The film originally didn’t have any music, but when we started editing the movie, we felt the need for it. So we got some beautiful songs and lyrics for our film. “The music has been given by a Pakistani Sufi rock band Fuzön. They had composed one beautiful song, which is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan denies of doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic

In an earlier interview to IANS, Rahat had said he always wants to maintain the “bridge of love” between India and Pakistan. Maatr – The Mother is a movie which delves on justice for women who have been victims of violence and rape. It also features actor Madhur Mittal. Written by Michael Pellico, the film is being produced under the banners CDB Musical in association with Anjum Rizvi Film Co, Manoj Adhikari Production and Pugmark Films Pvt Ltd. It will release on April 21.ming for Mahesh Bhatt

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now