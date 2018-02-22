Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Welcome To New York controversy: Music has no boundaries

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung ‘Ishtehaar’ from Welcome to New York, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung ‘Ishtehaar’ from Welcome to New York, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled “Ishtehar” — a soulful rendition — for Indian film production “Welcome To New York”, says music has no boundaries.

Singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo had said Rahat’s voice in the song must be removed and dubbed by someone else as he was not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border had escalated.

Following Supriyo’s suggestion, the film’s director Chakri Toleti said they are yet to decide the fate of the song.

Rahat then tweeted on Tuesday: “In midst of so much being said all I can say is music has no boundaries and I thank everyone for showing so much love for the songs which I am a part of.”

In midst of so much being said all I can say is music has no boundaries and thank everyone for showing so much love for the songs which I am a part of…… pic.twitter.com/ZjoZstjS1c — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 20, 2018

Composer Shamir Tandon has defended the use of his voice in the film. “How come the same Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Jag Ghumiya’ which was used in the film ‘Sultan’, ‘Mere rashke qamar’ which was used in ‘Baadshaho’, skips this sentiment or for that matter, Atif Aslam’s recently released ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ or the Ajay Devgn song ‘Sanu ek pal chain’ in the film ‘Raid’ released a couple days ago. Why were these songs not pulled up for using Pakistani voices, while mine has?” the composer questioned in an interview earlier.

Also read | Arijit Singh never sang for Welcome To New York: Producer Vashu Bhagnani

Rahat has been singing for Bollywood films since 2003. He has delivered many hits like “Mann ki lagan”, “Jiya dhadak dhadak”, “Bol na halke halke” and “O re piya”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd