Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Don’t need persmission to sing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Qawwalis

Acclaimed Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that he does not require anybody’s permission to sing the popular Qawwalis of his late uncle, legendary musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

“I’m the successor and the adopted son of my Ustad and Uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Why would I need any permission?” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said when asked if he does or would require permission to sing the Qawwalis of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, reported Geo TV.

“This has never been the scenario in history and legacy of our family, which has a rich heritage of over 600 years in the field of Qawali and Sufi music,” he added. Noting that his uncle was also an integral part of his upbringing, Rahat explained that no permissions had been necessary even back “when my father Ustad Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan recited (the) qalams (writings) of my dada (grandfather) Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (alongside) other members of our family”.

“We are a family. everything belongs to us as a family and we have never been divided,” he added.

Rahat’s comments came after the daughter of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan over the weekend asserted that she intended to take legal action against anyone involved in the copyright infringement of the maestro’s songs.

“I am the sole heir of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the copyrights of my father’s songs are only with me,” Nida Nusrat said while addressing a news conference at the Lahore Press Club. If anyone wants to sing my father’s songs, they need to seek permission from me,” she said.

Responding to a question as to whether she would also take legal action against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who sang her father’s songs for Bollywood, Nida said, “Rahat is my brother and I will not take any action against him.”

“A lot of people spread rumours that Rahat and I are married but there is no truth in that. Coincidentally, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s wife is my namesake. Even the information on Wikipedia is incorrect,” she added.

‘Afreen Afreen’, ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’, ‘Nit Khair Mangan’, ‘Kinna Sohna Tainu’, ‘Zaroori Tha’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ and ‘Mann Ki Lagan’ are a few popular Qawwalis of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan that have been sung by Rahat in various Bollywood movies.

