Ragini MMS Returns trailer: Ekta Kapoor’s web-series takes inspiration from The Conjuring in bits and pieces

The poster and teaser of Ragini MMS Returns has made it one of the most anticipated digital shows ever. Now, the trailer of this web-series by ALTBalaji has given us all the right reasons to keep ourselves hooked to our screens. It would not be wrong to say that Ragini MMS Returns brings back the genre of erotic-horror with a bang.

While we have not been able to forget Rajkummar Rao from the first film and Sunny Leone in the second, Karishma Sharma and Riya Sen are sure to set your hearts racing while keeping you on the edge of your seats. However, there is one thing that has caught our attention. Some of the sequences that we see in the trailer does remind us of hit Hollywood horror film The Conjuring.

There is a scene where Karishma is caught in a room and she sees a chair right in front of her while the ghost of an old bride stands right next to her. The scene would scare you but also gives you a ‘I have seen this before’ feeling. Apart from the horror quotient, it is the hotness of Karishma that keeps you enticed throughout the trailer. Also, some steamy scenes between Karishma and the male lead Siddharth Gupta will surely titillate your senses.

So far, going by the trailer, we think the story is about a woman who gets married but does not get to fulfill her desires. Maybe that is the reason why the tagline of the series reads, “They didn’t know it then it was a threesome.”

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the ghost is played by Riya Sen.

