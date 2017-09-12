Ragini MMS Returns teaser: Karishma Sharma gets raunchy. But is Riya Sen the ghost?

Ragini MMS Returns teaser: Ending with a few shrieking voices, the teaser also gives out the date, September 14 when the trailer of the highly anticipated show will be out. Ragini MMS Returns teaser: Ending with a few shrieking voices, the teaser also gives out the date, September 14 when the trailer of the highly anticipated show will be out.

With the third installment in the Ragini MMS franchise returning as a digital show titled Ragini MMS Returns, on Ekta Kapoor’s web channel ALT Balaji, we wonder what surprise are in store for the viewers. To pique the interest of the viewers, the makers of the show have unveiled the first teaser of the horrex (Horror + Sex) which has the lead actor Karishma Sharma in her sultry avatar.

As the 50 seconds teaser plays, it introduces us to Ragini MMS starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala which was about a couples’ dirty weekend turning into a nightmare, next comes Ragini MMS 2 featuring Sunny Leone when ‘Fear Got Sexy’ and finally appears the new sultry-siren of the industry, bikini-clad Karishma Sharma teasing the viewers with her seductive moves in a bedroom. The tagline of the movie reads, “They didn’t know it then, it was a threesome.” Ending with a few shrieking voices, the teaser also gives out the date, September 14 when the trailer of the highly anticipated show will be out.

To keep the excitement of the fans of the franchise intact, the makers also released a racy poster of the show on Monday which had Karishma flaunting her bare back. Evidently unabashed about skin-show and intimate scenes, the horrex promises to enter the bedroom and spook the audience.

Apart from Karishma and Siddharth, the horror show also marks the digital debut of Riya Sen. Riya plays Simran in the story which revolves around two girls who witness eerie happenings in a deserted college. The duo tries to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd