Raees vs Kaabil: Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila wins round one for SRK

Raees vs Kaabil clash has been on from the day Shah Rukh Khan shifted the release of his gangster saga to Republic Day weekend when Rakesh Roshan has already booked the date to release his next, Kaabil. A lot has been said by both Roshan and SRK on the clash.

Now that the release of both the films is less than a month away, they came out with their special songs a few days back. While Hrithik’s Kaabil had Urvashi Rautela cranking it all the way up with Haseeno ka Deewana, Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila landed a few days later. So, who won the battle of the beauties? Going by the current numbers, it is Sunny’s Laila for Raees.

Laila Main Laila has been watched over 41.4 million times on YouTube while the number for Urvashi’s Haseeno ka Zamana is 32.6 million despite debuting earlier. The curvaceous Sunny has set many hearts racing with her hot belly moves in the song and people are going berserk over Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpse in the song.

Just a week ahead of the release of Laila Main Laila, the makers of Kaabil launched a reprise version of iconic song ‘Saara Zamana’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The hot moves and a unique performance by Bollywood starlet Urvashi Rautela got the song 5 million views in a day. But the mammoth start didn’t help the song outnumber its competition, Laila Main Laila, as it stands at 32.6 million views today.

Similar is the fate of Kaabil’s trailer which has got 23.3 million views in comparison to Raees’s 34.4 million views on YouTube. As soon as Shah Rukh Khan came up with the trailer of his much-awaited film Raees, the whole nation went gaga over it. The trailer crossed 10.5 million record breaking views on Youtube, in just 20 hours.

Raees’s trailer was released more than a month after Kaabil’s trailer but still it managed to smash all the viewership records on YouTube, courtesy the brand Shah Rukh Khan. Now, who will finally at the hustings?

