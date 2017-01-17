Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan launch dialogue promos. Who wins?

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan release dialogue teasers for upcoming movies, Raees and Kaabil. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan release dialogue teasers for upcoming movies, Raees and Kaabil.

Bollywood is impatiently waiting to witness the mega-clash between the two superstars on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil are to hit the cinema halls on the same day. With Hrithik and Shah Rukh tied up in the neck-to-neck competition, the face-off is set to become one of the biggest box office clashes of 2017. Now that the release is just eight days away, Hrithik and Shah Rukh are going proactive on social media, doing countdowns and releasing teasers online of Kaabil and Raees respectively.

More from the world of Entertainment:

While Hrithik’s Kaabil had Urvashi Rautela delivering a sexy number with Haseeno ka Deewana, Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila just landed a few days later. Before the big clash at the box office, the filmmakers even launched the songs of the movies, ‘O Zaalima’ and ‘Mon Amour’ on the same day.

Yesterday, Hrithik took to Twitter to share a teaser named ‘Memory Se Delete’, saying “Against all odds. I will fight this war. For her. #9DaysToKaabil”. The teaser featuring Ronit Roy in a negative role asking Hrithik to ‘delete his memory’, looks amazingly mysterious and frantic.

Against all odds. I will fight this war. For her. #9DaysToKaabilhttp://t.co/sGtYH4nBjy — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 16, 2017

Well, with Kaabil gaining so much of limelight, the Raees team could obviously not keep calm. SRK came up with a teaser called ‘Battery Nahi Bolneka’ from the action-packed film, just a few hours later, and it may just give you goosebumps. He writes, “Here’s what happens when you call Raees “battery”? #BatteryNahiBolneka”.

Here’s what happens when you call Raees “battery”? #BatteryNahiBolnekahttp://t.co/l5CCgp6SNv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2017

Both the teasers look undeniably impressive but what’s more interesting is that the two teasers also seem awfully similar with their fast-paced action that you are left asking two questions in the end: Why does Ronit Roy want to delete from Hrithik’s memory? Why doesn’t Shah Rukh want people to call him ‘Battery’?. Though Raees went an extra mile and ended the teaser on a fun note, with Mahira Khan jokingly calling SRK ‘Battery’ again.

The Raees vs Kaabil clash started the day Shah Rukh Khan shifted the release date of his Raees to the Republic Day weekend, which was already booked by Rakesh Roshan for Kaabil.

Have a look at some more of their tweets:

Watch the story of a man fighting against all odds for the love of his life. Will he be #Kaabil enough to bring her justice? #9DaysToKaabil pic.twitter.com/HcpFTSyQPU — Kaabil (@FilmKRAFTfilms) January 16, 2017

The more u push me into darkness, the more I will seek the path to light. Cause I believe. #8DaysToKaabil pic.twitter.com/8XUEWcH4p5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 17, 2017

Bachpan se ab tak bahut bol liya. Chashmish, Mr Four Eyes, Specky, etc. Lekin Ab… #BatteryNahiBolneka pic.twitter.com/aSh4Xw2UD5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2017

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan came up with the latest teaser of his much-awaited film Raees, fans went gaga over it. Even though it released after Kaabil’s new teaser, it has crossed more than half a million views while Kaabil is still on less than 2 lakh views.

Also read: Raees: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan film is inspired by Sholay

So, who is going to win this battle of the box office? Well, numbers say Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is topping the charts. But we will only find out when the two movies will finally release on January 25.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd