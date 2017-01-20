Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan film begin their pre-bookings

Raees Vs Kaabil: Fierce competition sensed between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as they both begin their pre-bookings a week before release date. Raees Vs Kaabil: Fierce competition sensed between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as they both begin their pre-bookings a week before release date.

Raees and Kaabil have both started their pre-bookings. The pre-bookings for both the films have begun almost a week before the release of the film. Usually, pre-booking of a film begins three to five days earlier but it seems neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Hrithik Roshan could wait any longer.

Now, Raees has been one film whose teaser had released in 2014, trailer in 2016 and the film finally managed to get its release date on January 2017, making it among the first few films to release this year. It seems the wait is finally over for all the SRKians and film buffs who have been on their toes to know the story of Raees Alam, the bootlegger who sold his liquor in the dry state of Gujarat. “Thank u all those who r already pre booking tickets at the halls. See u at a theatre near u…” Shah Rukh tweeted.

As for Hrithik, he retweeted the tweet from Kaabil’s Twitter handle which read,”The wait is now over! Pre-book your tickets & watch Kaabil at a theatre near you.”

The film had also embroiled itself in its share of controversies for featuring a Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan in lead role.

Going up against Raees is Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in which he plays a visually-impaired man. He is cast opposite Yami Gautam in the film.

Raees will release on January 25th along with Kaabil.

