Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan film misses 300-crore mark, Hrithik Roshan’s fails to cross 200-crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil had hit the theatres exactly a month ago. After fighting it out for numbers at the box office, it looks like Rahul Dholakia’s Raees has managed to garner more money than Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil. However both the films missed a certain mark. While Raees couldn’t cross Rs 300 crore, Kaabil fell behind in collecting Rs 200 crore.

For those who have been closely monitoring the box office, probably predicted that when Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Rohan and Rahul decided to release their film on the same day, it was expected that the elder brother (Shah Rukh Khan) would get the bigger portion of the pie and same has happened.

Kaabil and Raees opened on the Republic Day weekend last month, and SRK’s gangster flick has collected more money than Hrithik’s revenge drama. While Raees collected a total of Rs 271. 63 crore worldwide, Kaabil earned Rs 147.52 crore.

According to Box Office India, the following is the collection of Raees for 25 days:

India Nett – Rs 128.56 crore

India Gross – Rs 177.80 crore

Overseas Gross – $13.9 million

Overseas Gross – Rs 93.83 crore

Worldwide – Rs 271.63 crore

And Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil managed to garner this amount within 25 days:

India Nett – Rs 86.24 crore

India Gross – Rs 114.31 crore

Overseas – $4.92 million

Overseas – Rs 33.21 crore

Worldwide – Rs 147.52 crore

The face of Shah Rukh Khan can practically sell anything from a juice to pan masala, much like predictions, it was the presence of the superstar that gave Raees a higher opening in its first week. Also, the film got more screenings in India than Kaabil. It was only later that Hrithik Roshan movie started to perform better due to positive word of mouth.

But after days of clashing, both Raees and Kaabil fell apart when Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 hit the theatres in February. Subhash Kapoor’s film is still running successfully at the box office beating all the new releases – The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, Irada, which released a week after Jolly LLB 2.

