Raees vs Kaabil: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shah Rukh Khan, supports Hrithik Roshan. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan and issues surrounding his upcoming film Raees seem to have no end. Just when one thought that all political controversies around Raaes are done and dusted, the film faced another jerk from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The BJP leader has hit out one more time again Shah Rukh Khan in his recent Twitter post, just three days before the release of Raees.

Vijayvargiya, without naming the actor, called Raees ‘dishonest’ and ‘anti-national.’ At the same time he also sided with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which is clashing with SRK’s film at the box office on the same day. Vijayvargiya tweeted, “Raees who couldn’t be of his own country is of no good. On the other side we should support Kaabil who is patriotic”.

To avoid any trouble before its release due to the presence of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut in Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had met MNS supremo Raj Thackeray at his residence last month. His main aim was to nip any issue from cropping up and to clarify his stance on other Pakistani actors.

In a meeting that lasted for almost an hour, SRK had promised Thackeray that neither will he bring Mahira to India for promoting Raees, nor would he work with any Pakistani actors in future.

Check Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s tweet here:

This is not the first time Vijayvargiya has targeted SRK. In 2015, over a series of tweets he lashed out at the actor too. He wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan lives in India, but his heart is in Pakistan. His films make crores here but he finds India intolerant,” and “When many died in Bombay in 1993, where was Shah Rukh Khan? When 26/11 attacks took place in Mumbai, where was Shah Rukh?” He later deleted the tweets.

