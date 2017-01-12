Raees’ ‘Udi Udi Jaye’: Garba song is Shah Rukh Khan’s Makar Sakranti gift, watch video

Raees’ ‘Udi Udi Jaye’: This Garba song is a veritable journey of SRK and Mahira Khan’s meeting in Raees, how they fall in love, how Shah Rukh Khan woos Mahira (sigh) and they get married. Raees’ ‘Udi Udi Jaye’: This Garba song is a veritable journey of SRK and Mahira Khan’s meeting in Raees, how they fall in love, how Shah Rukh Khan woos Mahira (sigh) and they get married.

Why was Shah Rukh Khan making us wait so long for Raees’ garba number, Udi Udi Jaye? Now, we know that SRK is a bit of a tease. He made us wait for Raees trailer for months and months, he kept us hanging by a thread as he and Sunny Leone delayed the release of Laila Main Laila and now we saw so many images of Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan from Udi Udi Jaye but there was no song in sight.

But for this particular Raees number, we can reveal that Shah Rukh had a reason for the delay. Udi Udi Jaye is the actor’s Makar Sakranti/Uttarayan gift to all of us and obviously landed days before the festival. The song is a romantic number set to garba beats. Composed by Ram Sampath, it has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. The Javed Akhtar lyrics are both romantic and peppy, just the launchpad our king of romance needs as he matches steps and heartbeats with Mahira.

Check what Mahir has to say about Udi Udi Jaye song:

The song is a veritable journey of SRK and Mahira’s meeting in Raees, how they fall in love, how Shah Rukh woos Mahira (sigh) and they get married. Beautifully choreographed by Samir and Arsh Tanna, it actually brings the flavour of Gujarat and what the state stands for on the screen. It is also the perfect song to listen to as you fly kites on Makar Sakranti. We can already hear it blaring from the rooftops as multicoloured kites take to the skies.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will also take to the terrace of his bungalow, Mannat, to fly kites on January 14. For the first time, he will be seen celebrating the festival of kites with family and fans. In fact, the preparations are underway and we are guessing this is the song he will listen to.

Earlier, Raees’ Laila Main Laila was released to a spectacular response. The film’s song Zaalima has also won over fans.

Raees will release on January 25 when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

