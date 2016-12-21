Landing Raees’ Laila Main Laila was like getting Disneyland’s golden ticket: Sunny Leone

Raees’ Laila Main Laila: Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter conversation is beyond cute. Raees’ Laila Main Laila: Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter conversation is beyond cute.

Laila Main Laila from Raees is making everyone impatient. Everyone is waiting to have the first glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone together. In fact, the Raees himself is getting restless now. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to express how long would Sunny aka Laila take to finally show her Jhalak to the world and Sunny said that a bit more patience should work.

SRK went a bit shayarana with his request to Sunny. He wrote,”SunnyLeone kabse khamosh hue ho jaane jahan kuch bolo … kya abhi aur sitam dhane ko jee chahta hai. Ab aa jao.” And Sunny in response wrote, “Thoda aur intezaar karo Meri jaan..Jald hi aa rahi hun Mr King Khan…”

Thoda aur intezaar karo Meri jaan..

Jald hi aa rahi hun Mr King Khan…@iamsrk #Lailaaaraheehai ;))) http://t.co/EI8qHukbf2 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 21, 2016

@SunnyLeone kabse khamosh hue ho jaane jahan kuch bolo … kya abhi aur sitam dhane ko jee chahta hai. Ab aa jao. http://t.co/nUxXMGoz3G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2016

Ever since Raees trailer launched, the glimpse of Sunny has been going viral. In a recent interview to a news portal, Sunny said she feels extremely fortunate about the opportunity that Shah Rukh Khan has given to her. “I am extremely fortunate that Shah Rukh Khan asked me to do this song. This is the biggest opportunity ever since I have come to India. I know people love this song. So, I am extremely nervous if people would like what they see in the song. I want to reach those expectations that such a star and such a big production house wants from me.”

Elaborating on how she feels about it, Bollywood’s Baby Doll said, “This is like getting a golden ticket to Disneyland. I made sure to give as much as I could not only for film or anybody else but for me, it is very important.”

Watch| Sunny Leone’s interview on Raees’ Laila Main Laila:

Working with Shah Rukh is nothing less than a dream. And when Sunny met the star, she instantly got to know why he is so successful. “I had SRK on the highest pedestal. when I spoke to him, he crossed it. You respect and admire people through what you see on screen but when you meet them, you realise what is the reason behind his success. He is charismatic and hardworking. Everything he does is best.” But the actor doesn’t dream big. She is happy with just a song for now and says even if everything ends here, she will be fine and happy.”

Even Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh, has admired Sunny in a recent interview. Reacting on the same, Sunny said, “Gauri’s appreciation was a huge booster because when a woman says such words for you, it feels really nice.”

