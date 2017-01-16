Raees: Sunny Leone dubsmashes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, watch video

A few weeks back, the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone won the hearts of fans. A few weeks back, the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone won the hearts of fans.

A few weeks back, the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone won the hearts of fans. While Shah Rukh complimented and thanked Sunny Leone for being a part of Raees, Sunny Leone showed her gratitude to the actor. And now in a video, Sunny is seen dubsmashing Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from the film and it is kind of funny.

Sunny is doing an item number Laila Main Laila in Raees. The song is already a hit amongst her fans. Laila Main Laila is the remake of the original Laila O Laila that featured Zeenat Aman. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sunny shares how she got to do the item number in Raees.

“I was in disbelief when the call first came from SRK’s team. There were a few things that happened in that same time which were not so nice. My movie didn’t do well, there was this horrible interview that happened. All those things happened in a row. And then, all of a sudden you get this call.They called my husband Daniel first and he came and told me that SRK wants you to be in one of his movies,” Sunny said in the interview.

“I was in disbelief up until the rehearsals. But I am happy. It comes down to myself, Daniel and my team. We have worked so hard. Good things and not so good things have happened this year. And then the song from Raees happened and it makes me feel if I can do this, anybody who wants to follow their dreams, it is possible for them too. A song with SRK is a proud moment,” added Sunny.

