Raees star Mahira Khan shares her look from her upcoming Lollywood film Verna

Mahira Khan is working with Shoaib Mansoor for second time in Verna. Mahira Khan is working with Shoaib Mansoor for second time in Verna.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared her first look in her upcoming film Verna on Twitter and it is intriguing. Mahira Khan, who rose to fame after her Pakistani serial Humsafar was aired on Indian television is the female lead in the film. Verna is being helmed by famous television and film director Shoaib Mansoor and its release is slated to be released in November this year. Mansoor is also writing and producing the film.

Mahira is receiving a lot of praise for her look in the poster, and we are not surprised. In it, she stands defiant whilst looking at the camera as her elbow brushes her cheek and bruises visible on her arm. It is an interesting poster that fascinates without giving anything away in terms of plot and characters. We are really excited for this movie.

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees this year. This is not the first time the Raees actor will be collaborating with Mansoor. She has already starred in her debut film Bol opposite singer and actor Atif Aslam and Humaima Malick. The film was critically acclaimed and won Mahira much needed recognition. Shoaib Mansoor is also known for directing Khuda Kay Liye.

Shoaib Mansoor has described Verna thus, “This film has been written and directed by a man of Pakistan for the men of the world to listen to women. It is to encourage women to speak up. Khuda kay liye bol verna…”. Verna is being produced under the banner of ShoMan Productions and will be distributed by Hum Films.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan also has Maula Jatt 2 in her kitty in which she stars alongside Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Bilal Lashari is directing the film. The film is set for a December 25 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd