Raees star Mahira Khan’s new TVC is one-up for working mothers. Watch the beautiful video

Mahira Khan’s new TVC is everything that working mothers would want to see. Mahira Khan’s new TVC is everything that working mothers would want to see.

This International Women’s Day, many brands pushed their products with thoughtful commercials and made women across the globe happy, if not for a day, then maybe a minute. On the same day, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput spoke about feminism and ‘Feminazi’ at a women’s day event. Though she started out well, making it clear that everyone has a right to make their own choice about being an at home mother or a working mother, her comment about her baby not being a ‘puppy’ did not go well with people.

More from the world of Entertainment:

A day later, Raees star Mahira Khan’s TVC was released and it captured her as a woman quite beautifully. The video is about Mahira’s personal side, how she deals with failures, rumours, tough work environment and being a single mother.

The commercial for a clothing line, starts with Mahira Khan saying, “Life teaches you many lessons. While everyone has their eyes on you, you must look at the sky.” There is a beautiful scene with Mahira and her baby. It doesn’t look like this working woman thinks of her baby as a ‘puppy.’ It doesn’t look like her work comes between her responsibility towards her child. It looks simply like a mother who loves her child.

Also read | Mira Rajput, your feminazi and puppy remark were ‘destructive’ for women

Mahira’s TVC for Alkaram Studio also records her journey through life. All the magazines that featured her on their covers, every time she falls, slips, works hard and rehearses, through emotional turmoils — she says do not give up on yourself. It ends with her saying “Find your real self because to achieve your dreams you have to believe in yourself.”

Check out the beautiful video featuring Mahira Khan here

While there are people who put down the choices of others just to look better or feel better about themselves, there are also people who stand up for themselves and others, alike without feeling the need to push their choices in others’ faces.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd