Raees song Zaalima: Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance, period. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance and when he is seen doing what he does best, nothing can go wrong. The first song of Shah Rukh Khan, and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan-starrer Raees, Zaalima, is out. The song is so beautiful that we totally understand why SRK shared multiple teasers of the song.

Raees’ Zaalima is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur and is a soothing melody. Mahira, who is making her Bollywood debut with this SRK film, looks simply stunning. The location and feel of the song is so apt.

SRK shared the song on his Twitter account with the caption, “Jaan se #Zaalima tak…. Hope you all like it!” Mahira too shared the song with caption, “#Zaalima tujh se hi shuru, tujh pe hi khatam …. ❤️”

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees has been in news for some time now. And out of the many reasons, it is Sunny Leone’s item number ‘Laila Main Laila’ that caught the eye. Then the makers also released its two new posters. Before we could stop gushing, SRK teased his fans even more by sharing a sneak-peek clip of Raees’ first song titled Zaalima.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees song Zaalima here:

Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan pic.twitter.com/sVWLkYkNSU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 3, 2017

Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega…yaad rakhna. O #Zaalima pic.twitter.com/L2YWgM1bcp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2017

Har Dhak Dhak mein Tera naam hai… O Zaalima. pic.twitter.com/ZTmWo6vH2S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Recently, two new posters of Raees were also shared by SRK, which gave us a look into two different sides of his character in the film. While one has a cool new look of the actor, totally giving the guys a style goal for the year, the other gives us a sense of romance between Shah Rukh and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana… pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

Raees is said to be based on don Abdul Latif’s life, though the filmmakers deny this, saying “The story of the film is a pure work of fiction, not based on any person; living or dead.” The film is scheduled to be released on 25 January 2017, when it will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil.

