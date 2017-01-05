Latest News

Raees song Zaalima: Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance, period. Watch video

Raees song Zaalima: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer song is a soothing melody and so is the song's lyrics which goes as, “Jo Tere khaatir tadpe hai pehle se hi, Usse kya tadpana, O Zaalima.”

Zaalima, Zaalima song, raees song, raees, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, srk, raees srk mahira, Srk Mahira Raees song Zaalima: The first song of Shah Rukh Khan, and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan-starrer Raees, Zaalima, is out.

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance and when he is seen doing what he does best, nothing can go wrong. The first song of Shah Rukh Khan, and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan-starrer Raees, Zaalima, is out. The song is so beautiful that we totally understand why SRK shared multiple teasers of the song.

Raees’ Zaalima is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur and is a soothing melody. Mahira, who is making her Bollywood debut with this SRK film, looks simply stunning. The location and feel of the song is so apt.

SRK shared the song on his Twitter account with the caption, “Jaan se #Zaalima tak…. Hope you all like it!” Mahira too shared the song with caption, “#Zaalima tujh se hi shuru, tujh pe hi khatam …. ❤️”

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees has been in news for some time now. And out of the many reasons, it is Sunny Leone’s item number ‘Laila Main Laila’ that caught the eye. Then the makers also released its two new posters. Before we could stop gushing, SRK teased his fans even more by sharing a sneak-peek clip of Raees’ first song titled Zaalima.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees song Zaalima here:

Recently, two new posters of Raees were also shared by SRK, which gave us a look into two different sides of his character in the film. While one has a cool new look of the actor, totally giving the guys a style goal for the year, the other gives us a sense of romance between Shah Rukh and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Raees is said to be based on don Abdul Latif’s life, though the filmmakers deny this, saying “The story of the film is a pure work of fiction, not based on any person; living or dead.” The film is scheduled to be released on 25 January 2017, when it will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil.

