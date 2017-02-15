Raees song Udi Udi Jaye making: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan sweat it out to learn Garba. Watch video

Raees song Udi Udi Jaye behind-the-scenes videos shows how difficult it was for Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan to get their steps right for Garba. Raees song Udi Udi Jaye behind-the-scenes videos shows how difficult it was for Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan to get their steps right for Garba.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Raees was received well by audience and was also the first film to become a part of the 100 crore club this year. And while the actors are bathing in the glory of the success of the film, its makers continue to smartly keep the buzz around the film strong even after weeks of its release. We recently got to see the behind-the-scenes of Sunny Leone’s item number from the film “Laila Main Laila.” And now actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared the making video of the film’s Garba song “Udi Udi Jaye” on his Twitter handle. While SRK was seen helping Sunny get her lines and her steps right in “Laila Main Laila,” here he is hard at work to learn the folk dance of Garba, along with lead actor Mahira Khan.

The actor had to learn Garba for the song that is based on the popular kite flying festival of Gujarat. The filming team has beautifully explained the festival with every line, and every move. From the lantern festival, where SRK romantically gazes into Mahira’s eyes to going around in circles doing the dance, the making video shows the efforts of the team behind the beautifully picturised song.

Pakistani actor Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut with Raees, is seen taking a lot of training, and working hard at practice sessions to get her moves right. In fact, she explains how this is one of the toughest songs that she had to shoot and she seemed quite nervous about it too. But, SRK has a quip or a witty comment up his sleeve that seems to relax the Humsafar actor.

Choreographers Sameer Tanna and Arsh Tanna have kept the song authentic to the annual festival, starting with Mahira flying a kite to ending it with Garba, the Bollywood touch was only meant to be an undertone.

The cheers heard from the team as they completed the schedule for the song successfully, is quite loud. Explains how much work has been put into this beautiful number.

