Raees song teaser: Shah Rukh Khan shares glimpse of ‘O Zaalima’ and spells magic with his voice. Watch video

Raees song teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives a sneak peek to 'O Zaalima' lyrics from his upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees has been in news for sometime now. And out of the many reasons, it is Sunny Leone’s item number “Laila Main Laila” that caught the eye. Then the makers also released its two new posters. Before we could stop gushing, SRK tickled his fans even more. He shared a sneak-peek clip of Raees’ first song titled ‘O Zaalima’. The actor made it even more special by attaching the lyrics to it. The teaser surely left the audience desperate who cannot wait to watch the entire song which is scheduled to release on January 5.

The actor, shared the Zaalima song teaser with the caption, “Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan”. Well, we wonder if the actor will be singing or reciting the song in Raees. But in the teaser, we see him delivering a few lines from the same, which are: “Jo Tere khaatir tadpe hai pehle se hi, Usse kya tadpana, O Zaalima.”

Well, this itself has SRK’s style in it and we are super excited.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees song O Zaalima teaser

Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan pic.twitter.com/sVWLkYkNSU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 3, 2017

Recently, two new posters of Raees were also shared by SRK, which gave us a look into two different sides of his character in the film. While one has a cool new look of the actor, totally giving the guys a style goal for the year, the other gives us a sense of romance between Shah Rukh and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana… pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

If we go by the poster, the relationship between the two stars is intense and full of hardships. Depicting the intense romance of Raees, the other poster read, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana.” While for the other, which has Shah Rukh in a breathtaking avatar, the actor has put caption as ‘O Zaalima.’

Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for this film’s release. For now, to quench their impatience, this song might sooth them till January 25 when Raees finally hits the theatres.

