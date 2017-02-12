Raees song Laila Main Laila making: Chivalrous Shah Rukh Khan helps Sunny Leone fix her hairpin. Watch video

Going by this video, one can see that off-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone is cute rather than hot or sizzling. Going by this video, one can see that off-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone is cute rather than hot or sizzling.

The making of “Laila Main Laila” is loaded with the chivalry of Shah Rukh Khan and cuteness of Sunny Leone. That Shah Rukh can be so courteous and sensitive towards relatively new actors takes you by surprise. Shah Rukh is all courtesy and gentleman in this behind the scenes video. He makes sure that Sunny is comfortable with learning the lyrics and dance steps of the “Laila Main Laila” song. Going by this video, one can see that off-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone is cute rather than hot or sizzling. It’s endearing to watch how this 51-year old star regards Sunny as a little girl. At one point, he also helps Sunny get her hairpin fixed.

Watch making of Laila Main Laila song:

“Learning words can be difficult but we will take it forward once you learn the words. Okay?” Shah Rukh patiently tells Sunny. And in a quintessential SRK way, the actor also makes Sunny laugh. There are scenes where we see Shah Rukh improvising an act. On the other hand, Sunny can’t hide her happiness on working with Shah Rukh. “I am super excited to be here. It’s a dream come true. Everyone wants to work with him. I have got that one chance. I am very happy,” says Sunny.

Watch some behind the scenes pictures:

Watching this video, one inadvertently is reminded of a line from The Great Gatsby novel written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “If personality is an unbroken series of successful gestures, then there was something gorgeous about him, some heightened sensitivity to the promises of life.… an extraordinary gift for hope, a romantic readiness such as I have never found in any other person and which it is not likely I shall ever find again.” While Fitzgerald wrote this line for Gatsby (the fictional character in the book), this line seems to be written for Shah Rukh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd