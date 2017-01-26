Shah Rukh Khan wants Karan Johar to make ‘Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai’ or ‘Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil’. Read more

Latest News
When two best buddies from B-town -- Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar -- converse on Twitter then kuch kuch hota hai.

January 26, 2017
Bollywood is showering compliments on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Of course, when all have good words to say, why will his best buddy keep himself away from praising his best friend? The ace director took to Twitter and flowered Shah Rukh with praises but what followed is a funny conversation as King Khan again proved that he is quite the wordsmith.

KJo tweeted, “And….#RAEES has been watched and LOVED! Full on paisa vasool SUPERHIT!!! @iamsrk iamsrk nails the part to perfection! He’s smouldering!!! Congratulations Bhai!! @iamsrk ….you are just amazing in the film!! Congratulations team #raees @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @rahuldholakia,” to which SRK had a perfect reply. The star wrote, “Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai.”

Of course, the 45-year-old had a fitting reply to this. He wrote, “Uh…..if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!!” But when its word clash, who can win over SRK? The 51-year-old said that he is the person who has always directed ‘action’ sequences in Karan’s films. “I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!!”

And shockingly, Karan agreed too. Here’s what he said, “Haha!! That’s true and it’s time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!!” And that’s when the Raees actor decided to make a sports film with Karan which will be titled, Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil. Now, we want to know if Aamir has any interest in this film.

Well, Shah Rukh is pressuring the director to soon extend his limits and explore not only love but other things too. In fact, the actor has his belief in him. But we all truly agree that when its a clash of box office or words, Shah Rukh Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Naa Mumkin Hai.

