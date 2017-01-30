Before Raees’ success bash, Shah Rukh Khan has Mahatma Gandhi on his mind. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan sketches Mahatma Gandhi, shares the picture with fans. Shah Rukh Khan sketches Mahatma Gandhi, shares the picture with fans.

On the way to Pune, Shah Rukh Khan sketched Mahatma Gandhi and shared it with his fans. Along with the picture, he wrote, “On way to Pune tried my hand at copying a sketch of the Father…Thank u Bapu for showing us the path.” January 30 marks the death anniversary of MK Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation.

On the picture, SRK shared a quote from Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, “I shall conquer untruth by truth.” The line comes from a short verse written by Gandhi. On his 69th death anniversary, many including President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their homage to the national figure.

Shah Rukh, for now, is riding high of the success of Raees, which released on January 25.

On way to Pune tried my hand at copying a sketch of the Father…Thank u Bapu for showing us the path. Jan30th pic.twitter.com/2A0htlBpJL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017

The film has been doing really well, overpowering its only box office rival, Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan. The film has minted over Rs 90 crores within first five days of it’s release.

Raees team is going to celebrate the success of their film today with Shah Rukh. In fact, SRK is supposed to arrive at the party in true Raees style, in a jeep.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said in a statement: “The entire team is very happy with the critical acclaim and audience reaction to the film. It has been a perfect combination. It seems that all efforts have come to fruition. Hence, we want to celebrate this occasion with everyone who has been part of this journey.”

